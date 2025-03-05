Left Menu

Mohammed Shami: India's Bowling Dynamo at the Champions Trophy

Mohammed Shami has taken on the role of India's primary pacer during the Champions Trophy amidst injuries to fellow bowlers, notably Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the pressure, Shami is focused on rediscovering his rhythm and leading the bowling attack effectively as India navigates challenging matches in Dubai's familiar conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:35 IST
Mohammed Shami: India's Bowling Dynamo at the Champions Trophy
Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Mohammed Shami has emerged as a vital figure in India's bowling lineup. With the absence of key pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Shami has shouldered the responsibility of leading the attack, often sharing the new ball duties with either Harshit Rana or all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Despite his recent return from a significant ankle injury, Shami has been determined to regain his form and contribute to the team's success. His ability to adapt and perform under pressure has been evident, with him taking eight wickets in the tournament so far, and putting in more than 100% effort with increased workload.

Coach Gautam Gambhir has lauded Shami's versatility and resilience, noting his impressive comeback and contribution across different formats, describing him as a world-class performer. As India continues to compete at a single venue in Dubai, Shami's familiarization with the pitch conditions offers a strategic advantage to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025