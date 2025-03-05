Mohammed Shami: India's Bowling Dynamo at the Champions Trophy

In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Mohammed Shami has emerged as a vital figure in India's bowling lineup. With the absence of key pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Shami has shouldered the responsibility of leading the attack, often sharing the new ball duties with either Harshit Rana or all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Despite his recent return from a significant ankle injury, Shami has been determined to regain his form and contribute to the team's success. His ability to adapt and perform under pressure has been evident, with him taking eight wickets in the tournament so far, and putting in more than 100% effort with increased workload.

Coach Gautam Gambhir has lauded Shami's versatility and resilience, noting his impressive comeback and contribution across different formats, describing him as a world-class performer. As India continues to compete at a single venue in Dubai, Shami's familiarization with the pitch conditions offers a strategic advantage to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)