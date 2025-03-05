LeBron James Hits 50,000 Points: A Milestone in NBA History

On Tuesday, LeBron James etched his name in NBA history as the first player to accumulate 50,000 total points, achieved during the Lakers' commanding win over the Pelicans. James hit a three-pointer early in the game to secure this remarkable milestone.

Reflecting on this achievement, the 40-year-old expressed gratitude for his storied career in the league, which now features another significant landmark. James, who already holds the record for regular season and playoff points, shows no signs of slowing down in his 22nd season.

Adding to the Lakers' burgeoning success, the team has won seven straight games, aided by the acquisition of Luka Doncic. The chemistry between James and Doncic was evident, with both players contributing significantly to the latest victory, as their team gears up for a strong finish in the Western Conference standings.

