LeBron James Hits 50,000 Points: A Milestone in NBA History

LeBron James has become the first NBA player to score 50,000 points in combined regular season and playoff games. His latest feat occurred during the Lakers' victory over the Pelicans. James, a four-time NBA champion, continues to break records alongside new teammate Luka Doncic, as the team climbs the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:12 IST
LeBron James

On Tuesday, LeBron James etched his name in NBA history as the first player to accumulate 50,000 total points, achieved during the Lakers' commanding win over the Pelicans. James hit a three-pointer early in the game to secure this remarkable milestone.

Reflecting on this achievement, the 40-year-old expressed gratitude for his storied career in the league, which now features another significant landmark. James, who already holds the record for regular season and playoff points, shows no signs of slowing down in his 22nd season.

Adding to the Lakers' burgeoning success, the team has won seven straight games, aided by the acquisition of Luka Doncic. The chemistry between James and Doncic was evident, with both players contributing significantly to the latest victory, as their team gears up for a strong finish in the Western Conference standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

