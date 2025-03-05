Virat Kohli: The Unyielding Maestro of Modern Cricket

In the high-stakes atmosphere of the Champions Trophy semifinal, Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass, making him a formidable adversary for any bowler. Australian spinner Ashton Agar praised Kohli's wide range of strokes that thwart efforts to build pressure, as India advanced to the final.

Kohli, who added an unbeaten century against Pakistan earlier, led with a robust 84 against Australia in Dubai. This performance underscored his resilience, skillfully avoiding dismissals and finding gaps effortlessly, often termed frustrating for bowlers, according to Agar. Stats reveal Kohli remains a master at accumulating singles and twos, with high praise for his fitness and tactical acumen.

The Indian team strategically revolved around Kohli's innings, allowing others to maintain pressure on the scoreboard. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar emphasized Kohli's ability to exploit field placements, a testament to his enduring batting mastery. Kohli's footwork and precision signal a return to form, promising fireworks in upcoming fixtures.

