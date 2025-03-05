Left Menu

Erasmus Eyes Expanded Test Schedule for Springboks' World Cup Preparation

South Africa's rugby coach Rassie Erasmus seeks to add two tests in 2025 and plans 15 matches, including a game against the Barbarians, to prepare for the upcoming Rugby World Cup. The plan ensures experienced players remain while giving opportunities to emerging talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:51 IST
South Africa's rugby team is set to expand its 2025 calendar with two additional test matches, in a bid orchestrated by coach Rassie Erasmus. The team will also face the Barbarians on June 28, all aimed at preparing players for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus is pushing for 15 fixtures to ensure players maximize their skills ahead of the tournament, with players expected to be in camp for over four months. While uncertain about specific details of the matches, Erasmus emphasizes the need for a challenging season to evaluate both seasoned and new players.

With a focus on maintaining South Africa's competitive edge, the Springboks will tour New Zealand twice, face France and Ireland, while managing player transitions. The team aims for a third World Cup title in Australia, underpinned by robust coaching and strategic player selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

