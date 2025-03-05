Erasmus Eyes Expanded Test Schedule for Springboks' World Cup Preparation

South Africa's rugby team is set to expand its 2025 calendar with two additional test matches, in a bid orchestrated by coach Rassie Erasmus. The team will also face the Barbarians on June 28, all aimed at preparing players for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus is pushing for 15 fixtures to ensure players maximize their skills ahead of the tournament, with players expected to be in camp for over four months. While uncertain about specific details of the matches, Erasmus emphasizes the need for a challenging season to evaluate both seasoned and new players.

With a focus on maintaining South Africa's competitive edge, the Springboks will tour New Zealand twice, face France and Ireland, while managing player transitions. The team aims for a third World Cup title in Australia, underpinned by robust coaching and strategic player selections.

