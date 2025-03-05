A Sharath Kamal: India's Table Tennis Maestro Bids Farewell

Indian table tennis icon A Sharath Kamal, known for his iconic bandana and fierce gameplay, is set to retire this month after a 22-year career. He will hang up his racket during the WTT Star Contender event in Chennai, signifying the end of an era for Indian sports.

Throughout his career, Sharath Kamal amassed seven Commonwealth Games golds, two Asian Games bronzes, and competed in five Olympic Games, becoming a prominent figure in table tennis. Despite facing significant challenges, including a major injury in 2015, he always returned stronger, inspiring many young athletes in the country.

Beyond his illustrious playing career, he continues to shape the sport's future as a member of both the International Table Tennis Federation athletes' commission and the Indian Olympic Association. His departure from the sport leaves a substantial void, highlighting his enduring legacy in Indian table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)