A Sharath Kamal: India's Table Tennis Maestro Bids Farewell

Indian table tennis icon A Sharath Kamal is retiring after over 22 years, marking the end of a stellar career with numerous international accolades. He plans to exit during the WTT Star Contender in Chennai. Kamal's influence on Indian table tennis is profound, having inspired future generations with his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:27 IST
A Sharath Kamal
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis icon A Sharath Kamal, known for his iconic bandana and fierce gameplay, is set to retire this month after a 22-year career. He will hang up his racket during the WTT Star Contender event in Chennai, signifying the end of an era for Indian sports.

Throughout his career, Sharath Kamal amassed seven Commonwealth Games golds, two Asian Games bronzes, and competed in five Olympic Games, becoming a prominent figure in table tennis. Despite facing significant challenges, including a major injury in 2015, he always returned stronger, inspiring many young athletes in the country.

Beyond his illustrious playing career, he continues to shape the sport's future as a member of both the International Table Tennis Federation athletes' commission and the Indian Olympic Association. His departure from the sport leaves a substantial void, highlighting his enduring legacy in Indian table tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

