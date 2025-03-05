Left Menu

Sania Mirza Teams Up for Pickleball Open 2025 in Dubai

Tennis legend Sania Mirza partners with Global Sports for the Pickleball Open 2025 in Dubai. The tournament, from May 8-11, boasts a $50,000 prize pool. Mirza's involvement marks a significant step for pickleball's growth, aiming to boost its popularity and engage young athletes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:36 IST
Sania Mirza Teams Up for Pickleball Open 2025 in Dubai
Sania Mirza (Photo- Sania Mirza Instagram/mirzasaniar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to the burgeoning sport of pickleball, Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has partnered with Global Sports for the Pickleball Open 2025 tournament in Dubai, scheduled from May 8 to May 11. This prestigious event, featuring a prize pool of $50,000, is organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the PickleTurf Pickleball Club Dubai.

With a career marked by breaking barriers, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza's involvement is expected to be transformative for pickleball. Alongside entrepreneur Anam Mirza, she brings her vast experience and passion for talent development to the sport, aiming to expand its reach among young athletes. 'Pickleball is rapidly gaining global popularity,' Sania Mirza stated in a press release, 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey with Global Sports.' She emphasized the sport's role in promoting inclusivity, fitness, and community.

Global Sports, known for its premier pickleball tournaments like the Indian Open League 2025, sees Sania's partnership as a pivotal moment. Founder Hemal Jain expressed optimism about setting new standards for pickleball in the region. The tournament will be hosted at Dubai's top venue, PickleTurf Pickleball Club, promising a memorable experience combining competition, community, and star power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025