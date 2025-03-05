Sania Mirza Teams Up for Pickleball Open 2025 in Dubai

In a major boost to the burgeoning sport of pickleball, Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has partnered with Global Sports for the Pickleball Open 2025 tournament in Dubai, scheduled from May 8 to May 11. This prestigious event, featuring a prize pool of $50,000, is organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the PickleTurf Pickleball Club Dubai.

With a career marked by breaking barriers, six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza's involvement is expected to be transformative for pickleball. Alongside entrepreneur Anam Mirza, she brings her vast experience and passion for talent development to the sport, aiming to expand its reach among young athletes. 'Pickleball is rapidly gaining global popularity,' Sania Mirza stated in a press release, 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey with Global Sports.' She emphasized the sport's role in promoting inclusivity, fitness, and community.

Global Sports, known for its premier pickleball tournaments like the Indian Open League 2025, sees Sania's partnership as a pivotal moment. Founder Hemal Jain expressed optimism about setting new standards for pickleball in the region. The tournament will be hosted at Dubai's top venue, PickleTurf Pickleball Club, promising a memorable experience combining competition, community, and star power.

(With inputs from agencies.)