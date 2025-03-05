Lewis Hamilton Gears Up for Iconic Ferrari Debut in Australia

In a nostalgic turn of events, racing icon Lewis Hamilton is poised to make his eagerly anticipated debut for Ferrari in Australia, echoing the thrill of his breakout moment with McLaren in 2007.

Speaking at a Ferrari partner Puma event, the seven-time world champion confirmed the palpable excitement building ahead of the race. "It's been a long winter, but it feels very short," he remarked, highlighting the brief but productive testing period. The 40-year-old expressed his readiness and eagerness to hit the track once more.

Hamilton's expectations are soaring as he prepares to don the famous Ferrari red. Reflecting on his debut, where he clinched a stunning third place, Hamilton shared, "I don't have the words to really explain just how excited I am." With high hopes for an eighth championship title, the seasoned racer is set to electrify Melbourne.

