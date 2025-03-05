Left Menu

Yuya Osako Shines as Vissel Kobe Nears AFC Quarters

Vissel Kobe, spearheaded by Yuya Osako, moved closer to the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Gwangju FC. Osako scored early and assisted Haruya Ide's goal. Shanghai Shenhua beat Kawasaki Frontale with a lucky own goal. Quarter-finals begin in Jeddah on April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:41 IST
Japanese football giants Vissel Kobe have advanced towards the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, defeating South Korea's Gwangju FC 2-0. The victory was orchestrated by Yuya Osako, whose performance was instrumental.

Osako put Kobe ahead in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a rebound, before assisting Haruya Ide's second goal with a perfectly placed cross.

Shanghai Shenhua claimed a 1-0 advantage over Kawasaki Frontale, courtesy of an own goal sparked by Wilson Manafa's shot. The next legs are set for Wednesday, with the draw due in Kuala Lumpur on March 17. Jeddah will host later knockout rounds, with finals scheduled for May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

