Yuya Osako Shines as Vissel Kobe Nears AFC Quarters

Japanese football giants Vissel Kobe have advanced towards the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, defeating South Korea's Gwangju FC 2-0. The victory was orchestrated by Yuya Osako, whose performance was instrumental.

Osako put Kobe ahead in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a rebound, before assisting Haruya Ide's second goal with a perfectly placed cross.

Shanghai Shenhua claimed a 1-0 advantage over Kawasaki Frontale, courtesy of an own goal sparked by Wilson Manafa's shot. The next legs are set for Wednesday, with the draw due in Kuala Lumpur on March 17. Jeddah will host later knockout rounds, with finals scheduled for May 3.

