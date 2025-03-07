Left Menu

Man United draws 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Europa League and Tottenham loses to AZ Alkmaar

Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the penalty spot.The Europa League could be a way for United to finish the season with a trophy after crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday.A spot in the quarterfinals will be on the line at Old Trafford in the second leg next Thursday.Our decision-making in the final third was sometimes not the best, but we had good moments, United manager Ruben Amorim said.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 09:34 IST
Man United draws 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Europa League and Tottenham loses to AZ Alkmaar
  • Country:
  • Spain

Manchester United settled for a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

United led on Joshua Zirkzee's goal in the 58th minute but the hosts equalized 12 minutes later after Bruno Fernandes' hand ball. Mikel Oyarzabal sent Andre Onana the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The Europa League could be a way for United to finish the season with a trophy after crashing out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

A spot in the quarterfinals will be on the line at Old Trafford in the second leg next Thursday.

"Our decision-making in the final third was sometimes not the best, but we had good moments," United manager Ruben Amorim said. ''It's going to be a different game at Old Trafford and the pressure is going to be on us. We have to be ready." Tottenham, also struggling in the Premier League, lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar.

Lucas Bergvall netted an own goal following the first corner kick of the game after former Spurs striker Troy Parrott's attempt across the goal.

Tottenham had beaten the Dutch team 1-0 in the league phase at home in October.

Rangers took a big step toward the quarterfinals by stunning José Mourinho's Fenerbahce 3-1 in Istanbul.

Mourinho won the Europa League with Man United in 2017.

Czech forward Václav Cerný scored twice and Cyriel Dessers had a goal and an assist for Rangers.

Dessers gave them a dream start putting them ahead six minutes into the game.

Substitute Alexander Djiku equalized in the 30th off a corner kick after half an hour. Djiku came on early to replace injured Çaglar Söyüncü in the 16th.

Cerný restored a one-goal advantage for Rangers late in the first half from a tight angle on a counter with Dessers setting him up and added another one nine minutes from time.

It was the first game in Europe for Rangers interim coach Barry Ferguson.

A Rangers fan died in Istanbul ahead of the match in a road traffic accident overnight.

In Bucharest, substitute Malick Fofana scored two late goals to give Lyon a promising advantage after a 3-1 win over FCSB.

Chelsea wins in Conference League ========================= Chelsea kept a perfect record in the third-tier Conference League with a 2-1 victory at Copenhagen.

Reece James and Enzo Fernández gave the London club a 2-0 lead in the second half before Gabriel Pereira reduced the deficit to one.

Cole Palmer started for Chelsea, his first appearance in the competition this season.

Fiorentina, the runner-up in last two years in the competition, came from two goals down to level at 2-2 against Panathinaikos only 23 minutes into the game in Athens but forward Tetê scored in the 55th to give the hosts a 3-2 victory.

Real Betis and Vitória SC drew 2-2 while Molde defeated Legia Warsaw 3-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025