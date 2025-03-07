Left Menu

Tough start for Rayhan Thomas on Korn Ferry

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 07-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 10:34 IST
Rayhan Thomas had a challenging start to his campaign at the Astara Chile Classic, carding a one-over 72 to lie in T-99th place after the opening round here.

The Dubai-based Indian, playing in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, had two birdies against one lone birdie in his opening round at Prince of Wales Country Club.

Argentine Julián Etulain carded a bogey-free eight-under 63 with six birdies and one eagle to post his lowest opening round since the 2018 Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Etulain shares the lead with Spencer Ralston, who carded his lowest opening round on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Hank Lebioda, the current No. 1 player on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, carded a bogey-free two-under 69 to lie T39.

