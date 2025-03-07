Soccer-England manager Tuchel has hit the ground running, says FA chief Bullingham

Thomas Tuchel has had a big impact on the England national team and developed good connections with a large pool of players in a short space of time, FA chief Mark Bullingham told the BBC. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel has led England to two wins since taking charge in October, securing promotion back to the Nations League's top tier.

They next host Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers later this month. "Thomas has made an absolutely brilliant impact. He's really galvanized the team and integrated some of his own people into our existing team and they're getting on very well," Bullingham said in an interview published on Thursday.

"He's made very good connections with the players and he's been to a lot of games. He's energised and it's going really well." German Tuchel had also made an effort to check on players playing overseas.

"It's not only the players in England that he's been to see, it's players playing abroad. That will only stand us in good stead in the long run," Bullingham said. "He realised early on that you don't build those connections in the 60 days you get together ... so he's put a lot of effort into that.

"We're very happy with the job he's doing. We feel he's hit the ground running and is doing a brilliant job already."

