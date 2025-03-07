Left Menu

Soccer-England manager Tuchel has hit the ground running, says FA chief Bullingham

Thomas Tuchel has had a big impact on the England national team and developed good connections with a large pool of players in a short space of time, FA chief Mark Bullingham told the BBC.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:12 IST
Soccer-England manager Tuchel has hit the ground running, says FA chief Bullingham

Thomas Tuchel has had a big impact on the England national team and developed good connections with a large pool of players in a short space of time, FA chief Mark Bullingham told the BBC. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel has led England to two wins since taking charge in October, securing promotion back to the Nations League's top tier.

They next host Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers later this month. "Thomas has made an absolutely brilliant impact. He's really galvanized the team and integrated some of his own people into our existing team and they're getting on very well," Bullingham said in an interview published on Thursday.

"He's made very good connections with the players and he's been to a lot of games. He's energised and it's going really well." German Tuchel had also made an effort to check on players playing overseas.

"It's not only the players in England that he's been to see, it's players playing abroad. That will only stand us in good stead in the long run," Bullingham said. "He realised early on that you don't build those connections in the 60 days you get together ... so he's put a lot of effort into that.

"We're very happy with the job he's doing. We feel he's hit the ground running and is doing a brilliant job already."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025