Horsepower Legacy: Ecclestone's Car Collection Reaches New Heights

Bernie Ecclestone has sold his extensive car collection to Mark Mateschitz, the heir to the Red Bull fortune, for an undisclosed amount. The sale will enable the collection to be publicly displayed, bringing these iconic vehicles into the spotlight.

The collection includes 69 cars, some driven by legendary Formula One champions, representing decades of racing history. Among the highlights is the rare Brabham BT46B 'fan car' that Niki Lauda piloted to victory in 1978.

The decision to sell was rooted in a desire to ensure the cars were placed in a home that appreciates their historical value. Plans are underway to create a museum where the cars will be showcased, offering enthusiasts a chance to witness racing history firsthand.

