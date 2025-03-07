Olympic Boxing: The Fight for LA 2028 Inclusion

Boxers from national associations not recognized by the International Olympic Committee's provisionally acknowledged World Boxing could potentially miss participating in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach announced on Friday. This revelation comes as the IOC continues to push for governance reform within the sport.

In 2023, the IOC withdrew recognition from the International Boxing Association due to failure in addressing governance and financial issues. Subsequently, World Boxing, a new global body with around 80 members, gained provisional recognition from the IOC, raising hopes for boxing's re-inclusion in the Olympic schedule.

Despite World Boxing's provisional recognition, IOC President Bach expressed concern over athletes from unrecognized federations. He highlighted that only National Olympic Committees with recognized member federations could nominate boxers for Olympic participation, stressing the importance of these federations securing necessary IOC recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)