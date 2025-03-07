Varun Chakravarthy: India's White-Ball Sensation on the Rise
Former Indian cricketer Murali Vijay lauds Varun Chakravarthy's rise as a white-ball bowler in the Champions Trophy. With seven wickets in two matches, including five against New Zealand, Chakravarthy impresses with his unique carrom balls and flippers. Vijay praises his control and sees a promising future for the young spinner.
Varun Chakravarthy is quickly emerging as a standout performer in India's Champions Trophy campaign, according to former opener Murali Vijay. With his adept control over carrom balls and flippers, Chakravarthy is close to earning world-class status in white-ball cricket.
In just two matches, Chakravarthy has claimed seven wickets, notably a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. This puts him among the tournament's leading wicket-takers and positions India favorably as they aim for the title in Dubai.
Vijay commends Chakravarthy's composure and mental toughness, crucial traits for succeeding in international cricket. He hopes for a long, successful career for the Tamil Nadu cricketer, alongside a continued upward trajectory for the Indian team in the global arena.
