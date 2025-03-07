Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy: India's White-Ball Sensation on the Rise

Former Indian cricketer Murali Vijay lauds Varun Chakravarthy's rise as a white-ball bowler in the Champions Trophy. With seven wickets in two matches, including five against New Zealand, Chakravarthy impresses with his unique carrom balls and flippers. Vijay praises his control and sees a promising future for the young spinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:17 IST
Varun Chakravarthy: India's White-Ball Sensation on the Rise
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Chakravarthy is quickly emerging as a standout performer in India's Champions Trophy campaign, according to former opener Murali Vijay. With his adept control over carrom balls and flippers, Chakravarthy is close to earning world-class status in white-ball cricket.

In just two matches, Chakravarthy has claimed seven wickets, notably a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. This puts him among the tournament's leading wicket-takers and positions India favorably as they aim for the title in Dubai.

Vijay commends Chakravarthy's composure and mental toughness, crucial traits for succeeding in international cricket. He hopes for a long, successful career for the Tamil Nadu cricketer, alongside a continued upward trajectory for the Indian team in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025