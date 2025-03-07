Varun Chakravarthy: India's White-Ball Sensation on the Rise

Varun Chakravarthy is quickly emerging as a standout performer in India's Champions Trophy campaign, according to former opener Murali Vijay. With his adept control over carrom balls and flippers, Chakravarthy is close to earning world-class status in white-ball cricket.

In just two matches, Chakravarthy has claimed seven wickets, notably a five-wicket haul against New Zealand. This puts him among the tournament's leading wicket-takers and positions India favorably as they aim for the title in Dubai.

Vijay commends Chakravarthy's composure and mental toughness, crucial traits for succeeding in international cricket. He hopes for a long, successful career for the Tamil Nadu cricketer, alongside a continued upward trajectory for the Indian team in the global arena.

