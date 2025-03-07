Sri Lankan Golfer N Thangaraja Clinches Ahmedabad Open Victory

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja claimed a commanding victory at the Rs 1 crore Ahmedabad Open, finishing five strokes ahead after a final round of one-over 73. This triumph brought his total to eight-under 280.

The 43-year-old golfer, who capitalized on a solid overnight advantage, secured his fifth PGTI title. This win also propelled him from seventh to second in the PGTI Order of Merit. Thangaraja's controlled play on the last day ensured he maintained his lead despite minor setbacks on the course.

Trailing him were Mysuru's Yashas Chandra with a three-under 285 finish and Michele Ortolani from Italy at two-under 286. Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh and Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta shared fourth place. Thangaraja credited his mastery over low shots as key to his success in challenging conditions, and he looks forward to more victories this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)