Left Menu

Sri Lankan Golfer N Thangaraja Clinches Ahmedabad Open Victory

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja won the Ahmedabad Open by five shots, scoring an eight-under 280. This victory marked his fifth PGTI title and boosted him to second place in the PGTI Order of Merit. Yashas Chandra finished as runner-up, while Michele Ortolani secured third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:52 IST
Sri Lankan Golfer N Thangaraja Clinches Ahmedabad Open Victory
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja claimed a commanding victory at the Rs 1 crore Ahmedabad Open, finishing five strokes ahead after a final round of one-over 73. This triumph brought his total to eight-under 280.

The 43-year-old golfer, who capitalized on a solid overnight advantage, secured his fifth PGTI title. This win also propelled him from seventh to second in the PGTI Order of Merit. Thangaraja's controlled play on the last day ensured he maintained his lead despite minor setbacks on the course.

Trailing him were Mysuru's Yashas Chandra with a three-under 285 finish and Michele Ortolani from Italy at two-under 286. Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh and Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta shared fourth place. Thangaraja credited his mastery over low shots as key to his success in challenging conditions, and he looks forward to more victories this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025