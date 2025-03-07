Left Menu

India Hosts Historic World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025

India is set to host the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in March 2025 at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with top para-athletes like Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh leading the charge. The event, featuring over 250 participants from 20 countries, marks a significant milestone for para-sports in India.

Praveen Kumar. (Photo- PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up to host the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025, a landmark event scheduled from March 11 to 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The country's top para-athletes, including noted figures like Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh, will be at the forefront of this competitive gathering.

The event promises more than 90 competitions and will attract elite competitors from 20 countries. With the participation of 250 para-athletes—145 of whom are Indian—the Grand Prix is set to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the nation.

Paris Paralympics gold medallist Praveen Kumar expressed his excitement, highlighting the significance of competing on home soil. Dharambir, a champion in Club Throw, noted the historic nature of hosting the Grand Prix in India, underlying its role as a preparation ground for future championships.

India's contingent is riding high on the success of winning 14 medals at the Dubai Grand Prix. The New Delhi event will further cement India's status in the para-sports arena, spotlighting the immense talent of its athletes on a global platform. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

