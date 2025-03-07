Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Champions India's Olympic Goals

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the crucial areas of talent identification, modern coaching, and infrastructure development for India's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This was discussed during the Chintan Shivir, a two-day brainstorming session to strategize on sports advancement in India.

The event in India aimed at strengthening the nation's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Officials, sports administrators, and experts exchanged ideas to position India as a competitive sports nation, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance and Olympic aspirations.

Key discussions involved enhancing transparency in sports federations and improving grassroots sports, while new Khelo India initiatives were introduced to foster regional participation. Infrastructure utilization and a national athlete repository were also debated to streamline talent management.

