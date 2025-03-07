Left Menu

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Champions India's Olympic Goals

India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted talent identification, coaching methods, and infrastructure development for the 2028 LA Olympics at the Chintan Shivir. This session also aimed to strengthen India's 2036 Olympics hosting bid and aligned with PM Modi's governance vision. Discussions covered sports governance, talent tracking, and grassroots development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:58 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Champions India's Olympic Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the crucial areas of talent identification, modern coaching, and infrastructure development for India's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This was discussed during the Chintan Shivir, a two-day brainstorming session to strategize on sports advancement in India.

The event in India aimed at strengthening the nation's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. Officials, sports administrators, and experts exchanged ideas to position India as a competitive sports nation, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance and Olympic aspirations.

Key discussions involved enhancing transparency in sports federations and improving grassroots sports, while new Khelo India initiatives were introduced to foster regional participation. Infrastructure utilization and a national athlete repository were also debated to streamline talent management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025