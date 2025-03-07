Left Menu

Pranav Venkatesh: India's New Chess Prodigy Shines at World Junior Championship

Pranav Venkatesh of India clinched the World Junior Chess Championship (Under-20) title by securing a draw against Slovenia's Matic Levrencic. Venkatesh's undefeated streak, featuring seven wins and four draws, showcased his rising star status in chess. His victory marks India's return to the top after 17 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:44 IST
Pranav Venkatesh: India's New Chess Prodigy Shines at World Junior Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Pranav Venkatesh of India emerged victorious in the World Junior Chess Championship after securing a draw in the final round against Slovenia's Matic Levrencic. This achievement highlights a momentous occasion for Indian chess, as Venkatesh remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

The young prodigy scored seven wins and four draws, totaling nine points from 11 possible, a performance that demonstrates his exceptional skill. His final game saw Venkatesh advancing into uncharted territory with an early pawn sacrifice, prompting Levrencic to settle for a safe draw in just 18 moves.

Venkatesh's accomplishment brings the World Junior title back to India after 17 long years, a feat last achieved by P Harikrishna in 2004. Esteemed mentor Viswanathan Anand, who won the championship in 1987, hailed Venkatesh's dedication and prowess. 'Congratulations to our World Junior Champion Pranav Venkatesh,' Anand expressed on 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025