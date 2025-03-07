Pranav Venkatesh: India's New Chess Prodigy Shines at World Junior Championship

Pranav Venkatesh of India emerged victorious in the World Junior Chess Championship after securing a draw in the final round against Slovenia's Matic Levrencic. This achievement highlights a momentous occasion for Indian chess, as Venkatesh remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

The young prodigy scored seven wins and four draws, totaling nine points from 11 possible, a performance that demonstrates his exceptional skill. His final game saw Venkatesh advancing into uncharted territory with an early pawn sacrifice, prompting Levrencic to settle for a safe draw in just 18 moves.

Venkatesh's accomplishment brings the World Junior title back to India after 17 long years, a feat last achieved by P Harikrishna in 2004. Esteemed mentor Viswanathan Anand, who won the championship in 1987, hailed Venkatesh's dedication and prowess. 'Congratulations to our World Junior Champion Pranav Venkatesh,' Anand expressed on 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)