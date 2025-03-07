Left Menu

BCCI Shakes Up ACC Representation: Shukla and Shelar Step Up

Jay Shah's appointment as ICC chairman leaves vacancies in ACC. Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar fill critical roles. ICC decides on hybrid event model for 2024-27, resolving a hosting issue. BCCI aims to strengthen Asian cricket relations with new appointments and strategic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:15 IST
BCCI Shakes Up ACC Representation: Shukla and Shelar Step Up
Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jay Shah's rise to the position of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has ushered in significant changes within the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His previous ACC role is now vacant, prompting new appointments from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, has been named the Executive Board Member to represent India on the ACC board, following a media release by BCCI. Simultaneously, Ashish Shelar, former BCCI treasurer, will serve as an ex-officio member.

The initiative comes as BCCI aims to bolster its Asian cricket ties amid ICC's major decisions, including resolving the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting dilemma by designating Pakistan and Dubai as venues. A new hybrid model for ICC events set for 2024-27 has also been established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025