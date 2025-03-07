BCCI Shakes Up ACC Representation: Shukla and Shelar Step Up

Jay Shah's rise to the position of International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman has ushered in significant changes within the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His previous ACC role is now vacant, prompting new appointments from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, has been named the Executive Board Member to represent India on the ACC board, following a media release by BCCI. Simultaneously, Ashish Shelar, former BCCI treasurer, will serve as an ex-officio member.

The initiative comes as BCCI aims to bolster its Asian cricket ties amid ICC's major decisions, including resolving the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting dilemma by designating Pakistan and Dubai as venues. A new hybrid model for ICC events set for 2024-27 has also been established.

(With inputs from agencies.)