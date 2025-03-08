Left Menu

Major League Moves and Surprises: A Week of Sports Twists

This week's sports highlights include significant player trades in the NHL and MLB, contract extensions, and surprising results in tennis. Veteran and upcoming athletes alike experienced pivotal changes, while political and strategic aspects also played roles in developing global sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:21 IST
Major League Moves and Surprises: A Week of Sports Twists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week full of shake-ups, the Boston Bruins sent veteran forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, acquiring center Casey Mittelstadt. The Bruins also received prospect Will Zellers and a conditional second-round draft pick in 2025, while Colorado gained another draft pick for 2026.

Reports highlight that Lawrence Butler secured a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension with the Athletics. This deal, pending a physical, underscores the team's commitment to its future as it prepares for a move to Las Vegas. President Trump remains an enthusiastic supporter of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, notes IOC President Thomas Bach.

The Big Ten tournament saw USC's JuJu Watkins lead her team to victory over Indiana. Meanwhile, Dallas Stars signed Mikko Rantanen in a noteworthy deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. Tennis top seed Alexander Zverev was stunned by Tallon Griekspoor at Indian Wells, while former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban critiqued the trading of Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025