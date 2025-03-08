Major League Moves and Surprises: A Week of Sports Twists
This week's sports highlights include significant player trades in the NHL and MLB, contract extensions, and surprising results in tennis. Veteran and upcoming athletes alike experienced pivotal changes, while political and strategic aspects also played roles in developing global sports events.
In a week full of shake-ups, the Boston Bruins sent veteran forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, acquiring center Casey Mittelstadt. The Bruins also received prospect Will Zellers and a conditional second-round draft pick in 2025, while Colorado gained another draft pick for 2026.
Reports highlight that Lawrence Butler secured a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension with the Athletics. This deal, pending a physical, underscores the team's commitment to its future as it prepares for a move to Las Vegas. President Trump remains an enthusiastic supporter of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, notes IOC President Thomas Bach.
The Big Ten tournament saw USC's JuJu Watkins lead her team to victory over Indiana. Meanwhile, Dallas Stars signed Mikko Rantanen in a noteworthy deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. Tennis top seed Alexander Zverev was stunned by Tallon Griekspoor at Indian Wells, while former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban critiqued the trading of Luka Doncic to the Lakers.
