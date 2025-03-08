Brumbies Break Eden Park Curse with Thrilling Win

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has lauded his team following their 21-20 victory over the Auckland Blues at Eden Park on Friday, marking the Australian side's first win at New Zealand's national stadium in more than a decade. This victory was secured by a decisive 79th-minute penalty from replacement halfback Ryan Lonergan.

The win represents a milestone for the Brumbies, who have been navigating a challenging travel schedule early in the Super Rugby Pacific season. Larkham, reflecting on past games, noted this victory as significant, likening it to the infrequent but memorable victories against major teams such as the British and Irish Lions.

The match saw star player Beauden Barrett lead the Blues to an initial commanding position, but his exit due to a wrist injury in the second half allowed the Brumbies to capitalize and overturn a 10-point deficit, ultimately securing the win. With the next game against Fijian Drua approaching, Larkham emphasized the importance of preparation and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)