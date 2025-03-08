Shubhankar Sharma Shines at Joburg Open

In a gripping turn of events at the Joburg Open, Shubhankar Sharma bolstered his standing with a part-breaking 6-under 65, escalating his total to 9-under and ensuring a tie for third place by the halfway mark at the prestigious Houghton Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Shaun Norris continues to command the field with an impressive 11-under, notwithstanding his struggle with an ear infection, as French rival Adrien Saddier closely trails behind at 10-under. Both Shubhankar Sharma and Connor Syme are firmly positioned in the third slot.

India's Veer Ahlawat surged with a remarkable 7-under round, equaling the day's best score to comfortably make the cut, leaping from tied-127th to tied-30th. As the tournament advances, players like Sharma fervently recall their past wins, driving their pursuit of further glory at the well-fought competition.

