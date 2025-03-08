Xander Schauffele's Resilient Run: Defying Odds at Bay Hill

Xander Schauffele, the reigning PGA and British Open champion, returned to competition at Bay Hill with modest expectations following a two-month hiatus due to injury. Despite opening struggles, Schauffele maintained his impressive streak of 58 consecutive PGA Tour cuts, the sixth-longest in history.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele faced early-round difficulties, including double bogeys at the 11th and 12th holes. However, he remained composed, executing crucial birdies on later holes to secure his position and make the cut.

Reflecting on the experience, Schauffele acknowledged the necessity of digging deep to overcome challenges, reaffirming his commitment to resilience and determination in his competitive endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)