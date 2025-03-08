Rasmus Neergard-Petersen Shines in PGA Tour Debut

Rasmus Neergard-Petersen has made a strong impression in his PGA Tour debut, finishing bogey-free through 36 holes and carding a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead at the Puerto Rico Open.

Ranked 88th in the world, the Danish golfer was granted a commissioner's exemption to compete in the event, held concurrently with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Neergard-Petersen remains focused, saying, "Once I get into the round...it just kind of feels like any other day on the golf course." With contenders like Davis Riley and Austin Cook close behind, the tournament promises thrilling competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)