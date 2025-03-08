Blues' Beauden Barrett Sidelines Due to Hand Fracture

In a significant setback for the Auckland Blues, star flyhalf Beauden Barrett will be out of action indefinitely due to a fractured hand. Barrett suffered the injury in a tight 21-20 defeat to the ACT Brumbies at Eden Park on Friday.

Barrett, crucial in his team's efforts during the early stages, had to leave the field before halftime. In his absence, the Blues were unable to fend off a comeback from the Brumbies, who secured their first victory in Auckland since 2013. The Blues medical staff has confirmed Barrett's hand fracture, requiring additional evaluation to decide the appropriate course of treatment and recovery timeframe.

The reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions have gotten off to a rocky start this season, managing to win just one of their initial four fixtures. The absence of Barrett, an All Blacks veteran, adds to the growing challenges the team faces this season.

