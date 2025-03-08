Left Menu

Shubman Gill Denies Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumors Ahead of ICC Final Clash

India's Shubman Gill refutes speculations about Rohit Sharma's retirement as the team focuses on the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. New Zealand aims for another victory reminiscent of 2000, while India seeks to avenge past defeats, with spinners and leadership playing crucial roles.

Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a pre-final showdown at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, India's opening batsman Shubman Gill has put to rest rumors concerning the retirement of the team's captain, Rohit Sharma. Addressing the media, Gill reiterated that neither the squad nor Rohit himself had engaged in any such discussions.

Gill emphasized the team's focus on the high-stakes clash against New Zealand, downplaying speculation about Rohit's future. 'No discussion in the dressing room or with me,' he asserted. According to Gill, any decisions by Rohit, if at all, would only come post-match.

The upcoming final sees an undefeated Indian side facing a formidable New Zealand team, reminiscent of their 2000 ICC Champions Trophy victory. The Men in Blue aim to settle scores from past ICC losses, while spinners and seasoned leadership are set to be crucial.

