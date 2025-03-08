Left Menu

India Gears Up for ICC Showdown Against New Zealand in Intense Final

India faces New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, seeking revenge for past defeats. Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta expresses confidence in captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami, anticipating a gripping contest. Key performances from previous encounters could be pivotal in this anticipated rematch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:22 IST
India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai this Sunday, there's a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation. Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has weighed in on the form of captain Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Mohammed Shami, providing insights into their pivotal roles in the upcoming clash.

Dasgupta highlighted Rohit Sharma's past prowess, known for scoring double centuries, and expressed hope that he would rise to the occasion despite recent struggles. "Rohit is known for double hundreds," Dasgupta told ANI. He also praised Shami's unmatched record in One Day Internationals, advising that he should continue with his current form.

India enters the final undefeated, while New Zealand remains steadfast under Mitchell Santner's captaincy. The match promises to be a thrilling sequel to the memorable 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand triumphed. Fans eagerly await this showdown, especially after India's recent 44-run victory over the Kiwis, featuring standout performances from Varun Chakravarthy and Shreyas Iyer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

