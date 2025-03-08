Highlanders Triumph with Commanding 4-0 Victory Over East Bengal

In a commanding display, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) trounced East Bengal FC (EBFC) 4-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong as part of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season tonight. The victory, marking NEUFC's tenth league win, saw them finish their 24-game season with an impressive tally of 38 points, securing a spot in the playoffs.

This encounter was noteworthy for NEUFC as it was the first time they achieved an ISL win in Shillong. East Bengal had limited opportunities, with Cleiton Silva's near-miss free-kick in the first half being their closest approach to a goal. NEUFC's breakthrough came in the 59th minute when Nestor Albiach found the net, assisted by an effortless setup from Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

The Highlanders kept the pressure high with Ajaraie further solidifying their lead with a penalty in the 79th minute and contributing significantly to their offensive play. As the match progressed, they capitalized on East Bengal's defensive lapses. In the final minutes, Mohammed Ali Bemammer sealed the fourth goal, ensuring NEUFC wrapped up their league stage in emphatic fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)