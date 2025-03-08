Shubman Gill: Calculated Risks and ICC Dreams
Shubman Gill is ready to take calculated risks as India faces New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final. He emphasizes being in his zone and preparing through match simulation rather than perfecting big hits. Gill reflects on his growth and role as vice-captain, focusing on team dynamics and supporting bowlers under pressure.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Shubman Gill is poised to cement his growth in cricket with a potential ICC title victory as India faces New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. The Indian vice-captain is prepared to take calculated risks, especially when the team is under pressure, to achieve a long-cherished dream.
Gill and his skipper Rohit Sharma carry the responsibility of providing India with a strong start. "It's about me being in my zone and taking calculated risks," Gill explained on the eve of the title clash. Despite the pressure, he is realistic about challenges, acknowledging that scoring heavily in every match is not guaranteed.
Gill's preparation centers around match simulation and focusing on the essentials during net sessions, prioritizing singles over big shots. His impressive journey from a young talent to vice-captain reflects his adaptability and leadership. He underscores his role in supporting teammates, especially bowlers, under pressure, emphasizing a collective strategy for success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly Bullish on India's Champions Trophy Prospects
Jaker Ali's Heroic Stand Rescues Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2025
South Africa and Afghanistan Clash in Champions Trophy Showdown
Ashes Rivals Ready for ICC Champions Trophy Clash
PCB Chairman's Unyielding Grip on Champions Trophy Squad Approval