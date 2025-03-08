Shubman Gill: Calculated Risks and ICC Dreams

Shubman Gill is poised to cement his growth in cricket with a potential ICC title victory as India faces New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. The Indian vice-captain is prepared to take calculated risks, especially when the team is under pressure, to achieve a long-cherished dream.

Gill and his skipper Rohit Sharma carry the responsibility of providing India with a strong start. "It's about me being in my zone and taking calculated risks," Gill explained on the eve of the title clash. Despite the pressure, he is realistic about challenges, acknowledging that scoring heavily in every match is not guaranteed.

Gill's preparation centers around match simulation and focusing on the essentials during net sessions, prioritizing singles over big shots. His impressive journey from a young talent to vice-captain reflects his adaptability and leadership. He underscores his role in supporting teammates, especially bowlers, under pressure, emphasizing a collective strategy for success.

