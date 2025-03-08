Left Menu

Stuart Pearce Hospitalized After In-Flight Medical Scare

Former England defender Stuart Pearce is hospitalized in Canada after falling ill during a flight from Las Vegas to London. Treated onboard, the flight was diverted to St. John's. Pearce, a pundit for talkSPORT, is recovering, and the cause remains undisclosed. Support from fans pours in.

Former England defender Stuart Pearce was hospitalized in Canada after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from Las Vegas to London.

The 62-year-old received initial treatment from Virgin Atlantic staff and medically-trained passengers before the plane was diverted to St. John's, Canada. Pearce is currently in recovery.

Pearce, who won 78 England caps, is also a pundit for talkSPORT. He expressed disappointment about missing events but remains hopeful. Fans at the City Ground showed their support with messages and banners.

