Stuart Pearce Hospitalized After In-Flight Medical Scare

Former England defender Stuart Pearce was hospitalized in Canada after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from Las Vegas to London.

The 62-year-old received initial treatment from Virgin Atlantic staff and medically-trained passengers before the plane was diverted to St. John's, Canada. Pearce is currently in recovery.

Pearce, who won 78 England caps, is also a pundit for talkSPORT. He expressed disappointment about missing events but remains hopeful. Fans at the City Ground showed their support with messages and banners.

(With inputs from agencies.)