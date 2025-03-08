Left Menu

Syed Kirmani Backs Shami Amid Roza Controversy

Former wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani urges Mohammed Shami to ignore criticism for not observing Roza during India's semi-final against Australia. Criticism arose after Shami was spotted drinking an energy drink during the match. Kirmani emphasizes playing for the nation should be prioritized over external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:31 IST
Syed Kirmani Backs Shami Amid Roza Controversy
Mohammed Shami (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Syed Kirmani, India's former wicketkeeper, has stepped forward to defend seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami amid controversy. Shami is facing backlash from All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing 'Roza' during the holy month of Ramzan in the semi-final against Australia.

During this high-stakes match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Shami, 34, was seen consuming an energy drink. Kirmani advises athletes like Shami to disregard public criticism, emphasizing that distractions could intensify pressure, affecting performance.

Kirmani commented, "Players must listen from one ear and let it out through the other. Subduing public opinion and focusing solely on the game should be their priority." Meanwhile, Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, criticized detractors, labeling their remarks as "shameful" and urging Shami to concentrate on his sporting responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025