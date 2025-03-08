Syed Kirmani Backs Shami Amid Roza Controversy

Syed Kirmani, India's former wicketkeeper, has stepped forward to defend seasoned bowler Mohammed Shami amid controversy. Shami is facing backlash from All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not observing 'Roza' during the holy month of Ramzan in the semi-final against Australia.

During this high-stakes match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Shami, 34, was seen consuming an energy drink. Kirmani advises athletes like Shami to disregard public criticism, emphasizing that distractions could intensify pressure, affecting performance.

Kirmani commented, "Players must listen from one ear and let it out through the other. Subduing public opinion and focusing solely on the game should be their priority." Meanwhile, Shami's cousin, Mumtaz, criticized detractors, labeling their remarks as "shameful" and urging Shami to concentrate on his sporting responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)