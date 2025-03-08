Left Menu

Controversy Over Venue Advantage as India Faces New Zealand in Dubai Showdown

Suresh Raina has downplayed the debate about India's supposed advantage of playing all matches in Dubai, arguing that success depends on performance, not venue. Despite criticism from former cricketers, Raina and coach Gautam Gambhir dismiss the claims, while India prepares to face New Zealand in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:32 IST
Suresh Raina (Photo: Instagram/sureshraina3). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of widespread debate, former Indian batter Suresh Raina has addressed the contentious issue regarding India's perceived advantage of playing all their matches in Dubai. The debate was initiated by former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, who argued that India had a home-like advantage by competing at a single venue throughout the tournament.

However, Raina dismissed these claims, stating that had venue advantages been decisive, Pakistan would have capitalized on playing at home soil. 'It is equal for everyone. Pakistan was playing at home. Why didn't they win? Dubai is not home ground for the Indian team,' Raina responded, further supporting India's position with comments from head coach Gautam Gambhir, who criticized the notion of an unfair advantage.

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the tournament final in Dubai, Raina expressed confidence in the team's continuity and leadership under Rohit Sharma. He also highlighted the role of the toss in the upcoming match and expected Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill to perform well. The matchup promises to be a nail-biting conclusion, as India aims to bring home the title they last secured in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

