Left Menu

Celebrating Saina Nehwal: A Trailblazer for Indian Sports and Women's Empowerment

On International Women's Day, BJP's Tarun Chugh praised badminton star Saina Nehwal for her inspiring sports career. Nehwal, the first Indian female world No.1, has played a pivotal role in elevating Indian badminton and continues to motivate young females. Chugh's sentiments echo Trupti Murgunde's call for year-round recognition of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:43 IST
Celebrating Saina Nehwal: A Trailblazer for Indian Sports and Women's Empowerment
Tarun Chugh and Saina Nehwal (Photo: Office of Tarun Chugh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lauded India's Olympian badminton legend Saina Nehwal for her vast contributions to sports and her impact on young girls nationwide. Chugh, on a video call, extended his heartfelt congratulations, celebrating Nehwal's ability to inspire India's 70 crore daughters.

Chugh expressed his pride in conversing with such a transformative figure in women's sports. Saina Nehwal, originating from Haryana, has been a pioneering force in Indian badminton. Early in her career, she clinched victory at the 2008 BWF World Junior Championships and, in the same year, made history as the first Indian woman in the Olympics quarter-finals.

Her accolades include the Arjuna Award and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. As the only female Indian player to achieve the world No.1 ranking, Nehwal's influence extends beyond her titles. Former player Trupti Murgunde emphasized continuous celebration of women, citing Nehwal's achievements as a testament to women's capabilities in diverse arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025