Operation Hotspot Domination: Haryana's Crackdown on Crime

Haryana Police conducted a massive operation across 707 crime-prone areas, arresting over 160 suspects in a single day. The operation led to the registration of 92 new criminal cases and significant seizures of narcotics, illicit liquor, and illegal arms, showcasing a stringent crackdown on crime across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:12 IST

In a concerted effort to combat crime, Haryana Police orchestrated a sweeping raid across 707 identified hotspots within the state, apprehending over 160 accused within a day, according to an official statement. This large-scale crackdown was a part of 'Operation Hotspot Domination', initiated on Monday.

Besides overhauling various crime networks, the operation registered 92 new cases. Police actively targeted drug dealers, leading to the seizure of 4.33 kg of cannabis, 218 grams of opium, and over 85 grams of heroin. The busts extended to illicit liquor, with more than 1,000 bottles confiscated.

The operation also tackled illegal arms, recovering three pistols and five cartridges. The crackdown was bolstered by inter-state coordination, with vital intelligence shared to obstruct criminals' cross-border activities. The operation equally focused on cybercrime, effectively freezing funds in fraud cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

