Scotland Triumphs Over Wales in Historic Six Nations Clash

In an electrifying Six Nations clash, Scotland secured a 35-29 victory over Wales at Murrayfield, marking the visitors' 16th consecutive defeat. Fullback Blair Kinghorn and centre Tom Jordan each crossed the line twice to ensure the home side's triumph, despite a gritty Welsh fightback in the second half.

The victory moves Scotland to 11 points in the standings, five behind leaders France, whom they will face in Paris next Saturday. Darcy Graham also contributed with a try in the first half, helping establish a commanding 28-8 lead. A scrappy second half showcased Wales' resolve, but they ultimately came up short.

Interim coach Matt Sherratt's Welsh side showed signs of improvement after the break, winning the second half 21-7. However, they remain alongside Italy as the only Tier-1 nation with 16 consecutive losses. England awaits them in Cardiff, presenting another challenging encounter.

