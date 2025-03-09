Left Menu

Scotland Secures Frenzied Win Over Wales in Six Nations Clash

Scotland claimed a thrilling 35-29 victory against Wales, marking their third consecutive win against them in the Six Nations. Despite a strong first half, Scotland struggled to maintain their lead as Wales mounted a comeback. This loss extends Wales' record to 16 consecutive defeats in professional rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 01:23 IST
Scotland Secures Frenzied Win Over Wales in Six Nations Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield, Scotland emerged victorious with a 35-29 win over Wales, extending the visitors' winless streak to a record 16 matches. Fullback Blair Kinghorn and centre Tom Jordan each scored two tries, propelling Scotland's bright start.

Playing in front of a home crowd, Scotland dominated early, building a commanding 28-8 lead by halftime. However, the match took a turn in the second half when Wales improved their game. Despite their efforts, Wales couldn't close the gap, as Scotland secured the win with a five-try performance.

Wales showed resilience, particularly in the second half, scoring 21 points. Fullback Blair Murray and centre Ben Thomas were among those who crossed the try line for Wales. Interim coach Matt Sherratt praised his team's bravery, though he acknowledged their mistakes contributed to the defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

