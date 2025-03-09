Left Menu

Champions Collide: Keys and Alcaraz Shine at Indian Wells

Madison Keys dominated her first match as a Grand Slam champion at Indian Wells, defeating Anastasia Potapova 6-3 6-0. Carlos Alcaraz began his title defense with a victory over Quentin Halys. Alcaraz aims for a historic third consecutive win at the tournament, joining Djokovic and Federer in the record books.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 05:02 IST
In a remarkable display of prowess, Grand Slam champion Madison Keys surged past Anastasia Potapova with an impressive 6-3 6-0 victory at Indian Wells, marking her first match since claiming her major title in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz embarked on his quest for a coveted Indian Wells three-peat, triumphing over Quentin Halys 6-4 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz, already renowned for his illustrious achievements, hopes to secure his place alongside tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer by winning the tournament for the third consecutive time. Reflecting on his fondness for Indian Wells, Alcaraz expressed, "Outside my country, this is my favorite tournament by far. It's a privilege."

As Alcaraz gears up to face Denis Shapovalov in the third round, Madison Keys continues to revel in her momentum, extending her winning streak to 13 matches. Up against either Elise Mertens or Kimberly Birrell next, Keys cherishes playing on home turf. Other notable matches included Andrey Rublev's unexpected loss to Matteo Arnaldi and Taylor Fritz's hard-fought win over Matteo Gigante.

(With inputs from agencies.)

