Left Menu

Shubman Gill Shines as ICC Player of the Month for February

Shubman Gill, India's vice-captain, has been honored as the ICC Player of the Month for February due to his remarkable performance in the one-day internationals. Gill stood out with 406 runs, securing the award over competitors Steve Smith and Glenn Phillips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:54 IST
Shubman Gill Shines as ICC Player of the Month for February
Shubman Gill (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was honored with the ICC Player of the Month award for February, thanks to his outstanding batting in the 50-over format. Gill emerged victorious, surpassing Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Throughout five one-day internationals in February, Gill accumulated 406 runs, maintaining an average of 101.50 with a strike rate of 94.19. His notable performance included a standout series against England, where he hit three successive fifties.

Beginning with a confident 87 in Nagpur, Gill followed with a 60 in Cuttack and concluded with a remarkable century in Ahmedabad. His 112 in Ahmedabad, which included 14 boundaries and three sixes, earned him Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.

Gill's form continued in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He scored an unbeaten 101, steering India to victory in their opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, and added a steady 46 against Pakistan as the team triumphed in both matches.

This marks the third ICC Men's Player of the Month award for Gill, who previously claimed the title in January and September 2023. He was also part of the Indian team that clinched the Champions Trophy last week. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025