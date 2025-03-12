Shubman Gill Shines as ICC Player of the Month for February

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was honored with the ICC Player of the Month award for February, thanks to his outstanding batting in the 50-over format. Gill emerged victorious, surpassing Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Throughout five one-day internationals in February, Gill accumulated 406 runs, maintaining an average of 101.50 with a strike rate of 94.19. His notable performance included a standout series against England, where he hit three successive fifties.

Beginning with a confident 87 in Nagpur, Gill followed with a 60 in Cuttack and concluded with a remarkable century in Ahmedabad. His 112 in Ahmedabad, which included 14 boundaries and three sixes, earned him Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors.

Gill's form continued in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He scored an unbeaten 101, steering India to victory in their opener against Bangladesh in Dubai, and added a steady 46 against Pakistan as the team triumphed in both matches.

This marks the third ICC Men's Player of the Month award for Gill, who previously claimed the title in January and September 2023. He was also part of the Indian team that clinched the Champions Trophy last week. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)