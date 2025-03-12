Talha Waheed Sets New Tennis Serve Record

March 12 - Pakistan's Talha Waheed has made history by achieving a new Guinness World Record for the most tennis serves in a minute. Waheed successfully surpassed the previous record set by American John Perry, who managed 42 serves.

This impressive feat was officially ratified by Guinness World Records, marking Waheed's place in the annals of extraordinary achievements. The record-breaking endeavor occurred last November and gained official status this week.

The accomplishment has been lauded by Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, as a significant morale boost for aspiring tennis players in Pakistan. "This is exactly the boost Pakistani tennis needs," he commented, underscoring the inspirational nature of Waheed's achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)