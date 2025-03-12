Left Menu

Indian Golfers Set for Australian Women’s Classic Amid Challenging Weather

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, and Avani Prashanth will compete in the Australian Women’s Classic, starting Friday. The event, reduced to 54 holes due to weather conditions, follows last week's cancelled tournament in Brisbane. A strong field of 132 players will participate, including top-ranked Grace Kim.

Updated: 12-03-2025 17:28 IST
In the wake of Cyclone Alfred disrupting their schedules, Indian golfers Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, and Avani Prashanth are eager to participate in the Australian Women's Classic, beginning Friday. The competition follows last week's cancellation in Brisbane due to extreme weather.

The Ladies European Tour has reduced the tournament to 54 holes, citing heavy rains and flooding in the Coffs Coast region. The tournament is set to kick off at 7:30am with a robust field that comprises 132 players, including 80 from the LET, 30 from the WPGA Tour, and 22 invited guests.

The €300,000 event sees LPGA winner Grace Kim as the top-ranked contender, accompanied by notable LET winners. With only limited range practice allowed, Urs, Dagar, and Prashanth are poised to make the most of the challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

