Gautam Gambhir Attends Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding Amid India's ICC Triumph

Gautam Gambhir, India's cricket head coach, attends Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding in Dehradun. India clinches their third ICC Champions Trophy with key performances from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and spinners. Rachin Ravindra excels for New Zealand, while Matt Henry emerges as top wicket-taker of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's men's cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand for the wedding of Sakshi Pant, sister of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The ceremony unfolded on Wednesday, marking a joyous occasion in the Pant household.

Sakshi Pant prepared to wed her long-time partner, Ankit Choudhary, reaffirming their steadfast relationship of nine years. This celebration follows her Instagram announcement of their engagement on January 6 last year, which included the sentimental hashtag 'nine years and still counting.'

On the cricketing front, India celebrated a significant victory as they secured their third ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's remarkable half-century, contributions from Shreyas Iyer, and effective spin bowling from Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were pivotal in this achievement. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra was acknowledged for his outstanding tournament performance, capturing the Golden Bat and Player of the Tournament title, while Matt Henry became the leading wicket-taker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

