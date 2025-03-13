Left Menu

Global Arena Awaits: GI-PKL's Grand Debut on April 18

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League kicks off on April 18 in Gurugram, featuring 12 teams from around the world. Organized by HIPSA, the league aims to promote Kabaddi globally. The event will showcase regionally named teams and captains, with broadcasts on Sony Sports Network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:08 IST
Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League players (Photo: GI-PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is set to launch its inaugural season on April 18 in Gurugram. The event promises to be a milestone for the sport, featuring teams from countries like Egypt, Kenya, and Argentina. HIPSA, the league's Administrator, highlights the event's potential to promote Kabaddi internationally.

The league comprises 12 teams equally divided between women's and men's divisions, each representing India's cultural regions. Names such as Marathi Falcons and Telugu Cheetahs embody the league's diverse representation. Matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, providing sports enthusiasts an opportunity to witness this global Kabaddi spectacle.

HIPSA President, Ms. Kanthi D. Suresh stresses the league's significance in establishing Kabaddi as a potential Olympic sport. Captains for the teams have been announced, and rigorous training sessions have commenced. The championship trophy and league schedule are set for unveiling at an upcoming event, promising an exciting new chapter for global Kabaddi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

