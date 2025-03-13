France's Strategic Changes for Six Nations Finale

France's head coach, Fabian Galthie, has made strategic alterations to his squad for the upcoming Six Nations finale against Scotland at the Stade de France. Galthie introduced experienced centre Gael Fickou and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, who step in for the injured Antoine Dupont.

Antoine Dupont suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the match against Ireland, which France won 42-27. Securing a four-try bonus point victory over Scotland would guarantee France the championship title.

Although France leads, England and Ireland remain in contention for the top spot. Galthie's roster features key players such as Thomas Ramos and captain Gregory Alldritt.

(With inputs from agencies.)