France's Rugby Squad Aims for Six Nations Triumph Amid Key Player Changes

In a strategic move ahead of their Six Nations finale against Scotland, France has incorporated centre Gael Fickou and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu to replace injured players, including Antoine Dupont. The squad changes were announced amid anticipation for a potential title claim, the first since 2022.

France's commendable victory over Ireland, finishing at 42-27, has set the stage for a decisive match. A bonus-point win against Scotland would secure the championship, yet rivals England and Ireland remain in the race. Head coach Fabian Galthie emphasized the team's unwavering ambition and disciplined approach, saying, "We have great ambition and high standards."

Individual achievements also stand on the horizon, with Damian Penaud eyeing top try scorer status and fullback Thomas Ramos closing in on a national points record. Vigilance remains crucial as Galthie warns against complacency, reminding the team of the unique intensity British counterparts bring to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)