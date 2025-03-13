Jorge Martin's Recovery Delays His MotoGP Return
Injured MotoGP rider Jorge Martin is out until at least the fifth round due to surgery recovery. After a crash in Sepang, Martin missed the season opener and confirms absence in upcoming races. Aprilia's star hopes for a strong return later in the season, as Marc Marquez leads.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia's MotoGP rider, faces an extended recovery following surgery, missing multiple championship rounds. He fractured his hand and foot in a pre-season crash in Sepang, impacting his participation in the early races.
Despite his absence, the 27-year-old is keen to return but admits his recovery is slower than hoped. Via video link, Martin confirmed he won't compete in the upcoming Grand Prix events in Argentina and Austin, underlining his need for a test before rejoining the races.
Meanwhile, Marc Marquez has capitalized on the opportunity, surging to the top of the standings after victories in Thailand. Martin looks to return to his home race in Spain, marking a hopeful comeback for him and Aprilia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
