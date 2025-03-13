Left Menu

Jorge Martin's Recovery Delays His MotoGP Return

Injured MotoGP rider Jorge Martin is out until at least the fifth round due to surgery recovery. After a crash in Sepang, Martin missed the season opener and confirms absence in upcoming races. Aprilia's star hopes for a strong return later in the season, as Marc Marquez leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:35 IST
Jorge Martin's Recovery Delays His MotoGP Return
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin, Aprilia's MotoGP rider, faces an extended recovery following surgery, missing multiple championship rounds. He fractured his hand and foot in a pre-season crash in Sepang, impacting his participation in the early races.

Despite his absence, the 27-year-old is keen to return but admits his recovery is slower than hoped. Via video link, Martin confirmed he won't compete in the upcoming Grand Prix events in Argentina and Austin, underlining his need for a test before rejoining the races.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez has capitalized on the opportunity, surging to the top of the standings after victories in Thailand. Martin looks to return to his home race in Spain, marking a hopeful comeback for him and Aprilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025