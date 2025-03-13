India Triumphs at World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, Topping Medal Tally

India showcased remarkable prowess at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, closing the event at the top of the medals table with a total haul of 134 medals, comprising 45 golds, 40 silvers, and 49 bronzes. The host nation's athletes distinguished themselves across various track and field disciplines, affirming their growing influence and determination in the global para-athletics arena.

The concluding day of the Grand Prix was replete with thrilling performances. Australia's Rhiannon Clarke dominated the Women's 200m T35-T38 event, while Margarita Goncharova from the Neutral Para Athletes contingent took silver. India's Preeti Pal, who had earlier won silver, secured bronze, as reported by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI).

Legendary Vanessa Low of Australia triumphed in the Women's Long Jump T38, T44, T61 with a significant leap of 4.96 meters, with Zhanana Fekolina and India's Bhavani Munniyandi following with silver and bronze, respectively. In the Men's Shot Put F40-F41, Denis Gnezdilov from the Neutral Para Athletes took gold, with India's Ravi Rangoli earning bronze.

The Men's 200m T35 event saw Dmitrii Safronov take gold, trailed by Indian athletes Vinay and Abhishek Babasaheb Jadhav clinching silver and bronze. The Neutral Para Athletes executed a clean sweep in the Men's 200m T37. India's athletes celebrated multiple victories, showcasing formidable talent in sprinting and field events with memorable podium finishes.

Irina Sapanzha seized gold in the Women's Long Jump T20-T37. In the Men's Shot Put F33-F34, Indian athlete Devershee secured silver, with Uzbekistan taking gold and bronze. India's athletes continued to dominate, particularly in field events, concluding their campaign with multiple gold wins and impressive podium sweeps.

The final day underscored India's ascent as a para-athletics powerhouse, highlighted by their top position in the medal tally. These accomplishments reflect the dedication and resilience of India's athletes on a global scale. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)