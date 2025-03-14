Left Menu

Lakshya Sen's Stunning Triumph at All England Open

India's Lakshya Sen defeated Jonatan Christie 21-13, 21-10 to reach the quarter-finals of the All England Open. Initially tied at 12-12, Sen accelerated to win the match. Other notable results include victories and upsets in both men's and women's draws, highlighting intense competition throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:05 IST
In a remarkable display of skill and speed, India's unseeded shuttler Lakshya Sen triumphed over the reigning men's champion Jonatan Christie, securing a 21-13, 21-10 victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the All England Open. Despite Christie holding a 4-2 head-to-head advantage, Sen surged ahead after an initial tie, wrapping up the match in just 36 minutes.

Sen's success marks a moment of personal redemption, having lost to Christie in last year's semi-final. Meanwhile, top seed Shi Yuqi dominated against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, winning 21-11, 21-19, while world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn suffered a surprising defeat to France's Alex Lanier, 22-20, 21-15.

In other matches, Denmark's Anders Antonsen was ousted by Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei. In the women's bracket, Olympic champion An Se-young overcame a challenge from Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in a three-set battle, progressing alongside China's Wang Zhiyi and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi after strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

