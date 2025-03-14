Tuchel's Surprising England Squad: Rashford and Henderson Return

In a surprising move, new England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced his first squad, which includes recalling both Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. Rashford, who has been revitalized at Aston Villa after his spell on the sidelines at Manchester United, expressed his excitement on social media about his return to the national team.

Jordan Henderson's inclusion raised eyebrows, given his limited playing time at Ajax, but Tuchel emphasized his character and experience as key reasons for his selection. Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly also potentially earn their first national caps, indicating Tuchel's willingness to consider new blood.

As Tuchel prepares to lead England in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and Latvia, the squad's makeup has drawn considerable interest from fans and analysts alike, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the new era under Tuchel's leadership.

