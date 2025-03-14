Left Menu

Tuchel's Surprising England Squad: Rashford and Henderson Return

New England coach Thomas Tuchel surprises many with his first squad announcement by recalling Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson, among others. Rashford returns after being sidelined at Manchester United, and Henderson's inclusion is unexpected given his current role at Ajax. Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly could earn his first cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:02 IST
Tuchel's Surprising England Squad: Rashford and Henderson Return
Thomas Tuchel

In a surprising move, new England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced his first squad, which includes recalling both Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson. Rashford, who has been revitalized at Aston Villa after his spell on the sidelines at Manchester United, expressed his excitement on social media about his return to the national team.

Jordan Henderson's inclusion raised eyebrows, given his limited playing time at Ajax, but Tuchel emphasized his character and experience as key reasons for his selection. Newcastle's Dan Burn and Arsenal's young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly also potentially earn their first national caps, indicating Tuchel's willingness to consider new blood.

As Tuchel prepares to lead England in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and Latvia, the squad's makeup has drawn considerable interest from fans and analysts alike, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the new era under Tuchel's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025