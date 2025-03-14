Mumbai Indians Aim for WPL Glory with Strategic Advantage at Brabourne

Mumbai Indians, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, are confident that their three-match experience at Brabourne Stadium gives them a strategic advantage over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final this Saturday.

While the Mumbai Indians are familiar with Brabourne's conditions, the Delhi Capitals have prepared by holding net sessions at the venue. Despite the lack of match practice there, Delhi skipper Meg Lanning remains optimistic, relying on her team's energy and familiarity with diverse playing conditions to tackle the high-stakes game.

As both sides bring formidable players, with Harmanpreet's batting prowess and Hayley Matthews' bowling, against Delhi's star Shafali Varma, the final promises a thrilling clash. Lanning is hopeful of breaking Delhi's final jinx with balanced team performances, countering Mumbai's expertise with a fresh and rejuvenated squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)