Sreejesh Champions Grassroots Sports Investment for Olympic Success

PR Sreejesh, a double Olympic medallist, highlights the importance of grassroots investment and talent identification in India to strengthen the Olympic future. Emphasizing exposure and a broader sports culture, he advocates for nurturing young athletes to perform globally and sustain their sports journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:05 IST
Double Olympic medallist PR Sreejesh has emphasized the urgent need for grassroots investment and talent identification to elevate India's standing at the Olympics. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Sreejesh highlighted the necessity of preparing athletes mentally for the unique pressures of the Games.

The 36-year-old retired athlete played a crucial role in India's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the Paris Games, capping off a stellar career. He noted that young athletes today have numerous examples of Indian success to inspire them. Sreejesh urged a focus on athletes aged 12-14 to build a robust pool for future Olympics.

In addition to competitive success, Sreejesh called for a broader cultural embrace of sports in India, stressing its importance beyond merely winning medals. He highlighted the need for a sustainable foundation in sports that supports overall health and well-being, as well as competitive triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

